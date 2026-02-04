Left Menu

BJP Protests Rahul Gandhi's 'Traitor' Remark

BJP leaders and workers protested near Congress headquarters against Rahul Gandhi for allegedly calling Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu a 'traitor'. The protest demanded an apology from Gandhi, citing disrespect to the Sikh community. Police detained several protesters attempting to breach security barricades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2026 16:52 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 16:52 IST
BJP Protests Rahul Gandhi's 'Traitor' Remark
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leaders took to the streets near the Congress headquarters on Akbar Road, protesting against Rahul Gandhi's alleged 'traitor' remark aimed at Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu. The protestors, led by Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, demanded an apology from Gandhi for his comments, which they claimed insulted the Sikh community.

The protestors gathered at Mansingh Road, chanting slogans such as 'Sikh Sardar Hai, Rahul Gandhi Gaddar Hai', and attempted to make their way to the Congress headquarters. However, they were halted by police barricades. There were reports of some protesters attempting to breach the security barriers, leading to the detention of about seven to ten individuals.

The friction stems from a heated exchange earlier in the day between Gandhi and Bittu at the Parliament's Makar Dwar. This confrontation occurred while Gandhi was showing solidarity with suspended Congress MPs. Bittu, a three-time MP, recently joined BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Westlife Foodworld Faces Profit Decline Amid Expansion Plans

Westlife Foodworld Faces Profit Decline Amid Expansion Plans

 India
2
Bridging Borders: Canada and India Strengthen Educational Ties

Bridging Borders: Canada and India Strengthen Educational Ties

 India
3
Haryana Police Bolsters Security Measures Statewide

Haryana Police Bolsters Security Measures Statewide

 India
4
Chandni Chowk Heist: Women Trio Busted for Jewellery Theft

Chandni Chowk Heist: Women Trio Busted for Jewellery Theft

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026