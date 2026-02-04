BJP Protests Rahul Gandhi's 'Traitor' Remark

BJP leaders took to the streets near the Congress headquarters on Akbar Road, protesting against Rahul Gandhi's alleged 'traitor' remark aimed at Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu. The protestors, led by Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, demanded an apology from Gandhi for his comments, which they claimed insulted the Sikh community.

The protestors gathered at Mansingh Road, chanting slogans such as 'Sikh Sardar Hai, Rahul Gandhi Gaddar Hai', and attempted to make their way to the Congress headquarters. However, they were halted by police barricades. There were reports of some protesters attempting to breach the security barriers, leading to the detention of about seven to ten individuals.

The friction stems from a heated exchange earlier in the day between Gandhi and Bittu at the Parliament's Makar Dwar. This confrontation occurred while Gandhi was showing solidarity with suspended Congress MPs. Bittu, a three-time MP, recently joined BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)