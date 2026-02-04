Left Menu

Budget Battle: Sitharaman Challenges Rahul Gandhi's Criticisms

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman refutes Rahul Gandhi's criticism of the Union Budget, challenging him to provide evidence of alleged gaps. She highlights the focus on youth skilling and entrepreneurship, dismissing Gandhi's claims as baseless and emphasizing government measures addressing agriculture and rural job support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2026 15:15 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 15:15 IST
Budget Battle: Sitharaman Challenges Rahul Gandhi's Criticisms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has dismissed criticisms of the Union Budget by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, calling his remarks 'uninformed.' In an interview, she challenged Gandhi to substantiate his claims of gaps in the budget with concrete evidence.

Sitharaman specifically countered Gandhi's assertions that the budget overlooked vital sectors such as unemployment, rural distress, and manufacturing slowdown. She declared these accusations as having 'absolutely no basis' and accused Gandhi of making unfounded claims.

The minister emphasized the budget's provisions for youth skilling, entrepreneurship, and emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence. Sitharaman further stated that the budget allocates support for agriculture and rural jobs while aligning with the needs of the modern labor market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank's Profit Surge: A 14% Leap Forward

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank's Profit Surge: A 14% Leap Forward

 India
2
Purig Warriors Smash Kangs Sing’s Unbeaten Streak in Thrilling Ice Hockey Showdown

Purig Warriors Smash Kangs Sing’s Unbeaten Streak in Thrilling Ice Hockey Sh...

 India
3
Daniel Thioune Appointed as Werder Bremen Coach

Daniel Thioune Appointed as Werder Bremen Coach

 Germany
4
Tactical Triumph in Kishtwar: Operation Trashi-I Marks a Victory

Tactical Triumph in Kishtwar: Operation Trashi-I Marks a Victory

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026