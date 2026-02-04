Reforms and Transformation: India's Journey to 'Viksit Bharat'

In a compelling address to the Rajya Sabha, J P Nadda lauded India's swift progress towards the goal of 'Viksit Bharat' under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Nadda emphasized the shift from 'policy paralysis' to a transformative governance model characterized by reform, performance, and transformation.

Highlighting security advancements, he mentioned significant military actions like 'Operation Sindoor' against Pakistan, showcasing a decisive foreign policy stance. These operations mark India's robust response under Modi's leadership, contrasting with the restrained approaches of previous administrations.

Reflecting on President Droupadi Murmu's impactful address, Nadda noted it embodies India's developmental journey. It blends cultural heritage with future goals like the 2047 Viksit Bharat roadmap, further strengthened by GST reforms that brought transparency and economic savings.

