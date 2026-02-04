Left Menu

Reforms and Transformation: India's Journey to 'Viksit Bharat'

J P Nadda praised India's progress towards 'Viksit Bharat' under PM Modi, highlighting reforms, enhanced security measures against Pakistan, and the GST rollout. He emphasized the shift from previous governance challenges to transformative actions, inspired by President Murmu's address reflecting India's cultural heritage and future aspirations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2026 18:45 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 18:45 IST
Reforms and Transformation: India's Journey to 'Viksit Bharat'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a compelling address to the Rajya Sabha, J P Nadda lauded India's swift progress towards the goal of 'Viksit Bharat' under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Nadda emphasized the shift from 'policy paralysis' to a transformative governance model characterized by reform, performance, and transformation.

Highlighting security advancements, he mentioned significant military actions like 'Operation Sindoor' against Pakistan, showcasing a decisive foreign policy stance. These operations mark India's robust response under Modi's leadership, contrasting with the restrained approaches of previous administrations.

Reflecting on President Droupadi Murmu's impactful address, Nadda noted it embodies India's developmental journey. It blends cultural heritage with future goals like the 2047 Viksit Bharat roadmap, further strengthened by GST reforms that brought transparency and economic savings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chandni Chowk Heist: Women Trio Busted for Jewellery Theft

Chandni Chowk Heist: Women Trio Busted for Jewellery Theft

 India
2
Eswatini High Court Dismisses Deportation Agreement Challenge

Eswatini High Court Dismisses Deportation Agreement Challenge

 Global
3
EU Resumes Trade Talks with U.S. Amid Greenland Dispute

EU Resumes Trade Talks with U.S. Amid Greenland Dispute

 Belgium
4
India and GCC to Begin FTA Talks: A Renewed Economic Bond

India and GCC to Begin FTA Talks: A Renewed Economic Bond

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026