High-Stakes Showdown Looms in Malegaon Civic Elections

Malegaon hosts a riveting mayoral and deputy mayoral election, where three corporators vie for mayor and five compete for deputy mayor. The key contender is the ISLAM party, which seeks a coalition with the SP to cross the majority threshold in the municipal corporation.

The upcoming elections for mayor and deputy mayor in Maharashtra's Malegaon have captivated local attention as multiple candidates have thrown their hats into the ring. Three corporators are vying for the post of mayor, while five are in the running for the deputy mayor role.

The electoral contest follows the January 15 civic polls where the Indian Secular Largest Assembly of Maharashtra (ISLAM) emerged as the dominant party, winning 35 out of 84 seats. Their closest competitors were the AIMIM with 21 seats, followed by the Shiv Sena with 18. As the Malegaon Municipal Corporation prepares for the runoff on February 7, the ISLAM party has joined forces with the Samajwadi Party to form a coalition with 40 seats, just three short of the majority mark.

The candidates for the mayoral position include Sheikh Nasrin Bano Mohammed Khalid and Sheikh Tahera Sheikh Rasheed from the ISLAM party, alongside Lata Ghodke of Shiv Sena. For deputy mayor, the contenders span across party lines, including members from SP, AIMIM, and Shiv Sena. The election day promises high stakes as the Malegaon Secular Front requires only minimal support to clinch the leadership.

