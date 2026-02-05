Left Menu

Delhi High Court Upholds MBBS Student Migration on Disability Grounds

The Delhi High Court invalidated a total ban on MBBS student migration under the 2023 Graduate Medical Education Regulations. It deemed the prohibition as arbitrary and unconstitutional, directing a reevaluation of a visually impaired student's transfer request to Delhi, underscoring the necessity for reasonable accommodation in disability cases.

Delhi High Court (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has ruled against the blanket ban on MBBS student migration under the 2023 Graduate Medical Education Regulations. The Court found the complete ban arbitrary and in violation of constitutional rights, particularly affecting students with disabilities.

A Division Bench, including the Chief Justice and Justice Tejas Karia, determined that Regulation 18, which prohibited all student migration, could not stand legally. The ruling emphasized that such a prohibition violates Article 14 of the Constitution, as it fails to recognize and accommodate the rights of disabled individuals.

The Court instructed the National Medical Commission to review the case of Sahil Arsh, a visually impaired student, without considering the controversial ban. The ruling highlighted the importance of catering to disability rights and reasonable accommodation, especially when Arsh had suffered due to oversight in the counselling process and environmental conditions affecting his health at his current college.

(With inputs from agencies.)

