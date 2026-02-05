Left Menu

SAD Chief Challenges Punjab Government: Political Tensions Rise

SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal accuses Punjab's AAP government of using its police force for political vendettas. Amid an investigation into missing 'saroops', Badal challenges the DGP to file charges against him. Tensions rise as Akali members rally against perceived harassment of their leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-02-2026 21:14 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 21:14 IST
In a dramatic move, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal has publicly challenged the Punjab DGP to charge him, accusing the state government of politicizing law enforcement. Badal claims the AAP administration is misusing police to target Akali leadership amid the ongoing investigation into missing 'saroops' of the Guru Granth Sahib.

Accompanied by SAD's core committee, Badal confronted DGP Gaurav Yadav, expressing their frustration over the alleged police harassment of party leaders and workers. Amid escalating tensions, Akali supporters gathered outside Punjab Police headquarters, chanting slogans against the current government.

Badal criticized authorities for allegedly manipulating the investigation to intimidate party members. He described the government's actions as an attempt to transform the police into a 'private army.' This intensifying political drama highlights the rift between SAD and the AAP-led state government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

