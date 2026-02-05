Left Menu

Rio Tinto and Glencore Merger: Talks Collapse Yet Again

Rio Tinto announced it ended discussions with Glencore regarding a merger to form the world's largest mining company. The decision came as no agreement was found to benefit shareholders. Previous merger efforts also failed, highlighting the sector's challenges in consolidation amid high metals demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 21:12 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 21:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Rio Tinto announced on Thursday that it has terminated negotiations with Glencore over a proposed merger. The merger aimed to create the largest mining company globally, but the parties failed to agree on terms that would offer value to shareholders.

The attempt to merge with Glencore follows a pattern of proposals that have not materialized. Rio previously declined a merger offer from Glencore in 2014, asserting it was not in the shareholders' best interest. A similar approach in 2024 also failed to lead to an agreement.

These discontinued talks are reminiscent of other ambitious mining sector deals that have unraveled. This includes BHP's $49 billion bid for Anglo American, which collapsed due to structural concerns, despite ongoing efforts to consolidate in response to increasing demand for metals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

