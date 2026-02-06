Thailand's Election Alcohol Ban: Impact on Tourism and Business

In Bangkok, restaurant owners like Sorathep Steve are facing challenges due to Thailand's election-related alcohol ban. Enacted to prevent vote-buying and maintain public order, the law prohibits the sale of alcohol during key voting periods, affecting tourism-reliant businesses.

Sorathep reports a 50% decline in sales during early voting, highlighting the country's dependence on tourism as global tourists account for about half of his clientele. Meanwhile, international tourism dropped by 7.2% last year due to natural disasters and regional conflicts, and the alcohol ban poses a further threat to Thailand's tourist appeal.

Experts warn that repeated disruptions during the peak season may tarnish Thailand's image as a predictable holiday destination. Businesses have taken proactive steps to manage customer expectations, but revenue losses are anticipated, with owners expressing concerns over long-term impacts on tourism.

