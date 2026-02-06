Trump's Naming Rights Tussle: The Hudson Tunnel Funding Standoff

WASHINGTON, Feb 5 - President Donald Trump's offer to lift his hold on funding for the crucial $16 billion Hudson River tunnel project was met with resistance after it was revealed he sought support from Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer to rename significant landmarks in his honor.

Trump's proposal, first reported by Punchbowl News, suggested renaming Washington Dulles Airport and New York Penn Station in exchange for funding, but Schumer quickly dismissed it, stating he lacked such authority. Meanwhile, a legal hearing looms as New York and New Jersey seek to restore funding.

The project, which has significant economic implications and supports 1,000 construction jobs, earlier received federal backing under President Joe Biden. New York officials, including Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and Governor Kathy Hochul, have criticized Trump's request as self-serving in light of the project's importance.

