Left Menu

Political Tug-of-War: Accusations Fly Over Alleged Communal Appeasement

V D Satheesan, Leader of the Opposition in Kerala, criticized the ruling CPI(M) for alleged communal appeasement. He accused leaders, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, of securing votes from the Jamaat-e-islami, claiming the party's double standards have led to losing both majority and minority community support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kasaragod | Updated: 07-02-2026 13:37 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 13:37 IST
Political Tug-of-War: Accusations Fly Over Alleged Communal Appeasement
V D Satheesan
  • Country:
  • India

V D Satheesan, the Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, launched a scathing attack on the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist), accusing it of engaging in communal appeasement.

Satheesan specifically alleged that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other prominent CPI(M) leaders secured votes from the Jamaat-e-islami to win elections.

He stated that the CPI(M)'s fluctuating allegiances have cost them support from both majorities and minorities. He also criticized CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan for accusing the Congress of communalism, calling out the Marxist party's double standards on the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Guiding word of our ties is IMPACT -- India Malaysia Partnership for Advancing Collective Transformation: PM Modi in Kuala Lumpur.

Guiding word of our ties is IMPACT -- India Malaysia Partnership for Advanci...

 Global
2
Security Forces Uncover Massive Maoist Arms Cache in Chhattisgarh

Security Forces Uncover Massive Maoist Arms Cache in Chhattisgarh

 India
3
From Brink to Brilliance: The Tata Elxsi Turnaround

From Brink to Brilliance: The Tata Elxsi Turnaround

 India
4
Rashid Khan's Take on T20 World Cup Expansion

Rashid Khan's Take on T20 World Cup Expansion

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of ‘Algority’: How people are letting AI decide for them

China’s banking sector reveals what AI can do for global finance

Why the shift from IoT to AIoT matters for food security in low-income countries

Rational but wrong: How AI misinterprets choices and quietly skews decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026