Political Tug-of-War: Accusations Fly Over Alleged Communal Appeasement
V D Satheesan, Leader of the Opposition in Kerala, criticized the ruling CPI(M) for alleged communal appeasement. He accused leaders, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, of securing votes from the Jamaat-e-islami, claiming the party's double standards have led to losing both majority and minority community support.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kasaragod | Updated: 07-02-2026 13:37 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 13:37 IST
- Country:
- India
V D Satheesan, the Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, launched a scathing attack on the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist), accusing it of engaging in communal appeasement.
Satheesan specifically alleged that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other prominent CPI(M) leaders secured votes from the Jamaat-e-islami to win elections.
He stated that the CPI(M)'s fluctuating allegiances have cost them support from both majorities and minorities. He also criticized CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan for accusing the Congress of communalism, calling out the Marxist party's double standards on the issue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kerala Political Clash: Congress-CPI(M) Spat Over Jamaat-e-Islami
Jamaat-E-Islami's Bold Political Manifesto: Pledges Women's Empowerment and Economic Transformation
Jamaat-e-Islami's Strategic Election Pledge: Boosting Bangladesh's Global Standing
Jamaat-e-Islami Pledges Cooperative Foreign Relations Ahead of Bangladesh Elections