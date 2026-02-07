Political Tug-of-War: Accusations Fly Over Alleged Communal Appeasement

V D Satheesan, the Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, launched a scathing attack on the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist), accusing it of engaging in communal appeasement.

Satheesan specifically alleged that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other prominent CPI(M) leaders secured votes from the Jamaat-e-islami to win elections.

He stated that the CPI(M)'s fluctuating allegiances have cost them support from both majorities and minorities. He also criticized CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan for accusing the Congress of communalism, calling out the Marxist party's double standards on the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)