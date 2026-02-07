Ensuring Fair Play: West Bengal's Operation Voter Slip

As West Bengal gears up for its upcoming assembly polls, the Election Commission has mandated strict adherence to guidelines for Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in distributing voter slips door-to-door, a senior official reported.

This move is a part of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, with elections imminent in less than three months. Past laxity in following guidelines led political party representatives to distribute slips, but the Commission now emphasizes BLO accountability and accurate elector data dissemination.

If voters do not receive slips from designated BLOs, complaints can be lodged with the EC helpline, promising swift action within 24 hours, underscoring the Commission's resolve for a fair and transparent election process.

