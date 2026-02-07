Left Menu

Ensuring Fair Play: West Bengal's Operation Voter Slip

With assembly polls approaching in West Bengal, the Election Commission has instructed Booth Level Officers to distribute voter slips directly, adhering to strict guidelines. This effort aims to prevent political party interference and ensure accurate voter information distribution amidst ongoing electoral roll revisions.

Kolkata | 07-02-2026
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

As West Bengal gears up for its upcoming assembly polls, the Election Commission has mandated strict adherence to guidelines for Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in distributing voter slips door-to-door, a senior official reported.

This move is a part of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, with elections imminent in less than three months. Past laxity in following guidelines led political party representatives to distribute slips, but the Commission now emphasizes BLO accountability and accurate elector data dissemination.

If voters do not receive slips from designated BLOs, complaints can be lodged with the EC helpline, promising swift action within 24 hours, underscoring the Commission's resolve for a fair and transparent election process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

