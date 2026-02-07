AIADMK Leader Condemns DMK for Alleged Use of Panchayat Secretaries in Campaigning

Edappadi K Palaniswami, the AIADMK General Secretary, has leveled serious accusations against the ruling DMK government, claiming they are misusing panchayat secretaries for political campaigning under the '125 work guarantee scheme'.

Palaniswami has warned that strict actions will follow against those officials if AIADMK gains power, labeling the alleged activities as 'illegal' and demanding intervention from district collectors.

The use of workers intended for rural development for political gain has drawn condemnation from Palaniswami, who calls for an immediate cessation of such practices by the DMK.

