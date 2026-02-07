Trump's Peace Board: A New Global Strategy?

President Donald Trump is set to hold the first meeting of his Board of Peace in Washington this month, a move aimed at supporting Gaza's reconstruction efforts. Slated for February 19, the meeting will bring together world leaders and a designated executive committee for Gaza.

Two Trump administration officials have revealed that while invitations were issued in January, confirmed attendance is still uncertain. They spoke under anonymity since the meeting has yet to be publicly announced.

The initiative, which also intends to handle broader global crises, is seen as Trump's attempt to reshape the post-World War II international order, potentially sidestepping the United Nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)