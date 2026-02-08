Left Menu

India-Malaysia Talks: A New Era in Strategic Partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held significant discussions with Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim, focusing on enhancing defence, security, and economic ties. The talks aimed to boost bilateral relations, with agreements expected in key sectors like semiconductors. Modi's visit marks a new momentum in the India-Malaysia comprehensive strategic partnership.

India-Malaysia Talks: A New Era in Strategic Partnership
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in extensive discussions with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Sunday, emphasizing the enhancement of defence, security, and economic relations. These talks are anticipated to result in several agreements, including cooperation in vital sectors such as semiconductors.

Upon Modi's arrival in Kuala Lumpur, he received a red-carpet reception, signifying a stronger bilateral relationship. Anwar Ibrahim personally welcomed him at the airport, setting the stage for this revitalized partnership.

The visit underscores the deep civilisational ties between the two nations, with Modi and Ibrahim aiming to deepen defence cooperation and economic engagement, reinforcing the comprehensive strategic partnership established in August 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

