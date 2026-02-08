Protests Erupt in Patna Over Pappu Yadav's Arrest

The opposition Congress party staged a demonstration in Patna on Sunday, protesting the arrest of Independent MP Rajesh Ranjan, also known as Pappu Yadav, over a forgery case dating back to 1995. The protest saw Congress workers burning an effigy of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar outside the party headquarters at Sadaqat Ashram, accusing the NDA state government of engaging in political vendetta against Yadav.

Yadav, who serves as the representative for Purnea in the Lok Sabha, was apprehended from his Mandiri residence on Friday night. His arrest was in relation to a case booked under Section 467 of the IPC, concerning forgery of documents. A Patna court ordered his two-day judicial custody on Saturday. Due to his ill health, Yadav will remain at the Patna Medical College and Hospital until the next hearing scheduled for Monday.

Congress worker Premchand Singh criticized the government for failing to deliver justice and instead targeting vocal leaders. Another party member, Arti Rai, called for Yadav's release, applauding him as a leader who strongly connects with the people of Bihar. Leader of the Opposition, Tejashwi Yadav, also voiced concerns, suggesting that a 'dictatorship' had taken root in the state where criminals roam free, while the innocent face wrongful detention.

