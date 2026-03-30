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Nitish Kumar: Transitioning From State Legislature to Rajya Sabha

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, recently elected to the Rajya Sabha, is scheduled to resign from the state legislative council. JD(U) sources confirmed the move must occur within a 14-day constitutional period. Kumar will fulfill this requirement by submitting his resignation on the deadline day, Monday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 30-03-2026 10:19 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 10:19 IST
Nitish Kumar: Transitioning From State Legislature to Rajya Sabha
Nitish Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who was elected to the Rajya Sabha earlier this month, is preparing to resign from the state legislative council, according to JD(U) sources. This move aligns with the constitutional requirement that an individual must resign from a previous legislative position within 14 days of acquiring a new one. Kumar's resignation is anticipated on Monday, marking the end of the stipulated period.

JD(U) president Kumar was chosen for the upper house of Parliament on March 16, thereby initiating the countdown to his resignation. Sanjay Kumar Jha, JD(U)'s national working president, confirmed last week that the resignation would happen as mandated by the Constitution.

JD(U) MLA Anant Kumar Singh, following a meeting with Nitish Kumar, confirmed to the media that the chief minister would tender his resignation. However, there has been no specific response from Jha regarding when Kumar might step down as the state's chief minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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