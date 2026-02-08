Tej Pratap Yadav Denounces Rumors: Legal Action Looms Against 'Jaichands'

In a dramatic turn of events, former Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav has vehemently denied rumors spread by detractors linking him to a woman who allegedly gave birth to his child. Describing the accusers as 'Jaichands', a reference to historical traitors, Yadav detailed his intended legal reprisals in a recent press conference.

Yadav, expelled from the Rashtriya Janata Dal last year over related allegations, maintains that his Facebook account was hacked by detractors, leading to the viral post suggesting a prolonged relationship with the woman. He identified several political figures, including MPs and former MLAs, as those responsible for the defamation campaign.

The former minister plans to meet Home Minister Samrat Choudhary as part of his legal counterattack, urging detractors to cease their harmful narratives. Despite the rumors, Yadav asserts his focus remains stabilizing his political prospects following a recent public event that seemed to unsettle opponents.

(With inputs from agencies.)