Left Menu

Tej Pratap Yadav Denounces Rumors: Legal Action Looms Against 'Jaichands'

Former Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav has denied rumors linking him to a woman who allegedly gave birth to his child, vowing legal action against the perpetrators. Yadav, expelled from his party over similar allegations, names politicians involved, and plans to meet the Home Minister over the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 08-02-2026 22:42 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 22:42 IST
Tej Pratap Yadav Denounces Rumors: Legal Action Looms Against 'Jaichands'
Tej Pratap Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, former Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav has vehemently denied rumors spread by detractors linking him to a woman who allegedly gave birth to his child. Describing the accusers as 'Jaichands', a reference to historical traitors, Yadav detailed his intended legal reprisals in a recent press conference.

Yadav, expelled from the Rashtriya Janata Dal last year over related allegations, maintains that his Facebook account was hacked by detractors, leading to the viral post suggesting a prolonged relationship with the woman. He identified several political figures, including MPs and former MLAs, as those responsible for the defamation campaign.

The former minister plans to meet Home Minister Samrat Choudhary as part of his legal counterattack, urging detractors to cease their harmful narratives. Despite the rumors, Yadav asserts his focus remains stabilizing his political prospects following a recent public event that seemed to unsettle opponents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Sparks Unrest: Child's Death Ignites Local Protests

Tragedy Sparks Unrest: Child's Death Ignites Local Protests

 India
2
Takaichi's Triumph: A Shift in Japan's Political Landscape

Takaichi's Triumph: A Shift in Japan's Political Landscape

 Japan
3
Epic Showdowns and Stellar Performances Heat Up Sports Weekend

Epic Showdowns and Stellar Performances Heat Up Sports Weekend

 Global
4
U.S. to Make Initial Payment Towards U.N. Arrears Amid Financial Reform Calls

U.S. to Make Initial Payment Towards U.N. Arrears Amid Financial Reform Call...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026