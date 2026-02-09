Mystery in Moscow: High-Profile Shooting Tied to Ukrainian Intelligence

Russian authorities detained a man in Dubai on Sunday, suspected of shooting Lt. Gen. Vladimir Alekseyev, a high-ranking officer of Russia's military intelligence, in Moscow. The arrest adds another layer to the high-stakes diplomatic tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

The Federal Security Service (FSB) identified the man as Lyubomir Korba, a Russian citizen allegedly working on behalf of Ukrainian intelligence. Moscow asserts the shooting aimed to derail ongoing peace talks aimed at resolving the protracted conflict in Ukraine.

The timing of the attack is significant, coinciding with two days of negotiations between Russian, Ukrainian, and U.S. representatives in Abu Dhabi. The attack has also heightened political risk, as high-ranking officers are increasingly targeted in assassinations that Russia blames on Kyiv.