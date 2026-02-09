Mystery in Moscow: High-Profile Shooting Tied to Ukrainian Intelligence
Russian authorities detained a suspect in Dubai linked to the shooting of Lt. Gen. Vladimir Alekseyev, deputy chief of Russia's military intelligence, alleged to be working for Ukraine. The incident follows multiple assassinations blamed on Ukraine amid ongoing peace negotiations involving Russia, Ukraine, and the US.
Russian authorities detained a man in Dubai on Sunday, suspected of shooting Lt. Gen. Vladimir Alekseyev, a high-ranking officer of Russia's military intelligence, in Moscow. The arrest adds another layer to the high-stakes diplomatic tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
The Federal Security Service (FSB) identified the man as Lyubomir Korba, a Russian citizen allegedly working on behalf of Ukrainian intelligence. Moscow asserts the shooting aimed to derail ongoing peace talks aimed at resolving the protracted conflict in Ukraine.
The timing of the attack is significant, coinciding with two days of negotiations between Russian, Ukrainian, and U.S. representatives in Abu Dhabi. The attack has also heightened political risk, as high-ranking officers are increasingly targeted in assassinations that Russia blames on Kyiv.
