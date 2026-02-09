Venezuelan Political Detainees Freed Amidst U.S. Pressure

In a developing narrative from Caracas, Venezuelan opposition figures Juan Pablo Guanipa and lawyer Perkins Rocha have been released from incarceration, according to their families' statements on Sunday. This move represents the latest in a series of high-profile political prisoner releases as the Venezuelan government faces mounting pressure from the United States.

Foro Penal, a rights organization, confirmed that 30 political detainees were set free on Sunday, amid ongoing verifications of further releases. Both Guanipa and Rocha are notable allies of Nobel Laureate and opposition leader Maria Corina Machado. Guzanipa had been in hiding, accused of leading a terrorist plot, while Rocha faced charges linked to terrorism from August 2024.

The release of these individuals adds to the narrative of change in Venezuela, following the capture and deposition of former leader Nicolas Maduro by the U.S. government. Interim President Delcy Rodriguez proposed an 'amnesty law' to grant clemency to jailed political protesters and criticized figures, promising broad reforms including the controversial Helicoide center's transformation.