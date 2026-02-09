Seguro Triumphs as Populism Faces Defeat in Portugal's Presidential Runoff

António José Seguro, representing the centre-left, emerged victorious over hard-right populist André Ventura in Portugal's runoff presidential election, with 96% of the votes counted. Seguro secured a decisive 66% of the vote, compared to Ventura's 34%, for a five-year term in Lisbon's prestigious 'pink palace.'

The election tested the support for Ventura's provocative style, which has found an audience in the electorate and strengthened his party's position as the second-largest in Portugal's parliament. Seguro, a veteran Socialist, emphasized moderation and collaboration with Portugal's centre-right government, opposing Ventura's divisive, anti-immigrant rhetoric.

Although the Portuguese president is mostly a symbolic figure, the role holds influence, including the power to veto legislation and dissolve parliament. Ventura, despite his loss, vowed to continue his mission of political 'transformation,' targeting what he sees as 'excessive immigration.' His party, Chega, has shaken Portuguese politics with its rapid rise.