Nicaragua Ends Visa-Free Entry for Cubans Amid U.S. Pressure

Nicaragua has terminated visa-free access for Cuban citizens, a shift influenced by U.S. pressure. This decision follows allegations against Nicaragua for facilitating illegal migration. The change comes amid intensified U.S. pressure due to Venezuela's recent political developments and Nicaragua's release of political prisoners under similar circumstances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 03:14 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 03:14 IST
Nicaragua has officially ended visa-free entry for Cuban citizens, halting a policy that allowed thousands to transit through the Central American country en route to the United States. The government confirmed the decision, citing external pressures.

Insiders believe President Daniel Ortega's administration is responding to demands from Washington. Both the Trump and Biden administrations have criticized Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo for allegedly enabling Cuban and other migrants to move freely through Nicaragua, exacerbating illegal migration to the U.S.

The decision coincides with increased U.S. pressure following the capture of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro. In early January, Nicaragua released dozens of political prisoners after U.S. insistence, parallel to Venezuela's release of political detainees.

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

