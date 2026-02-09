Nicaragua Ends Visa-Free Entry for Cubans Amid U.S. Pressure

Nicaragua has officially ended visa-free entry for Cuban citizens, halting a policy that allowed thousands to transit through the Central American country en route to the United States. The government confirmed the decision, citing external pressures.

Insiders believe President Daniel Ortega's administration is responding to demands from Washington. Both the Trump and Biden administrations have criticized Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo for allegedly enabling Cuban and other migrants to move freely through Nicaragua, exacerbating illegal migration to the U.S.

The decision coincides with increased U.S. pressure following the capture of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro. In early January, Nicaragua released dozens of political prisoners after U.S. insistence, parallel to Venezuela's release of political detainees.