Victory Amid Controversy: Karan's Ascension in Republika Srpska's Presidential Rerun

In a closely watched rerun of the Serb Republic's presidential election, Sinisa Karan, an ally of separatist leader Milorad Dodik, has declared victory. The partial rerun was ordered following allegations of irregularities in November's original vote, where Karan was also the victor.

His opponent, Branko Blanusa, has conceded but accused the ruling SNSD party of engaging in vote manipulation and 'election engineering.' The central election commission is expected to release preliminary results, which could potentially influence the final outcome given the contentious previous tally.

This election follows the disqualification of former president Dodik for defying international and constitutional rulings. Karan has promised to continue Dodik's separatist policies, sparking concerns about ongoing political instability in Bosnia's divided governance structure.