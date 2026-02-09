Dramatic Abduction of Venezuelan Politician Unfolds

In a dramatic twist in Venezuela's political turmoil, opposition leader Maria Corina Machado reported that her ally, Juan Pablo Guanipa, was abducted in Caracas.

The incident occurred just hours after Guanipa's release from prison, where he had been held on charges of leading a terrorist plot. Heavily armed men, dressed in civilian clothes, reportedly seized Guanipa, as confirmed by his son, Ramon, who described the scene as an ambush.

Before his disappearance, Guanipa had been vocal in his criticism of the current administration, denouncing its legitimacy and calling for the release of other political prisoners. The international community is closely watching developments as the Venezuelan government remains silent on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)