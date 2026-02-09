Left Menu

Dramatic Abduction of Venezuelan Politician Unfolds

Juan Pablo Guanipa, a prominent Venezuelan opposition figure, was abducted by heavily armed men in Caracas shortly after being released from prison. This event underscores ongoing political tensions in Venezuela, where government detentions are reportedly used to suppress dissent. The Venezuelan government has not commented on the abduction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 10:46 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 10:46 IST
Dramatic Abduction of Venezuelan Politician Unfolds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic twist in Venezuela's political turmoil, opposition leader Maria Corina Machado reported that her ally, Juan Pablo Guanipa, was abducted in Caracas.

The incident occurred just hours after Guanipa's release from prison, where he had been held on charges of leading a terrorist plot. Heavily armed men, dressed in civilian clothes, reportedly seized Guanipa, as confirmed by his son, Ramon, who described the scene as an ambush.

Before his disappearance, Guanipa had been vocal in his criticism of the current administration, denouncing its legitimacy and calling for the release of other political prisoners. The international community is closely watching developments as the Venezuelan government remains silent on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Empowering Farmers: The Shetkari Samruddhi Project's Transformative Effect

Empowering Farmers: The Shetkari Samruddhi Project's Transformative Effect

 India
2
Bomb Threat Shuts Down Patna Civil Court Temporarily

Bomb Threat Shuts Down Patna Civil Court Temporarily

 India
3
Jimmy Lai's Sentence: Global Outcry and Political Implications

Jimmy Lai's Sentence: Global Outcry and Political Implications

 Global
4
Opposition Disrupts Lok Sabha Over India-US Trade Agreement

Opposition Disrupts Lok Sabha Over India-US Trade Agreement

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026