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Emmanuel Macron to Meet Exiled Venezuelan Leader Maria Corina Machado

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to hold discussions with Maria Corina Machado, a prominent Venezuelan opposition leader in exile. While details of their talks remain undisclosed, Machado faces an investigation in Venezuela and pressure from interim president Delcy Rodriguez due to her stance on U.S. military actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 13-04-2026 17:40 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 17:40 IST
Emmanuel Macron to Meet Exiled Venezuelan Leader Maria Corina Machado
Emmanuel Macron
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron is scheduled to meet with Maria Corina Machado, a well-known Venezuelan opposition leader currently in exile. The French presidency has not disclosed the agenda for this pivotal meeting.

Machado went into exile following her departure to accept the Nobel Peace Prize last December. She is now under investigation in Venezuela, where interim president Delcy Rodriguez has criticized her for supporting U.S. military interventions in Caracas.

In a separate development earlier this year, the U.S. captured Venezuela's longstanding leader, Nicolas Maduro, adding further complexity to the political landscape Machado navigates.

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