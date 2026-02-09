Opposition Moves to Unseat Lok Sabha Speaker Amid Controversy

The Opposition has announced its intention to file a resolution to oust Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The decision stems from controversies surrounding the Speaker's actions, including disallowing Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi from addressing the House during the Motion of Thanks to the President's speech.

The resolution, grounded in Article 94-C of the Constitution, is gaining traction with the potential backing of 100 MPs. The process of gathering signatures from various opposition parties is currently underway, with the submission anticipated shortly.

This marks another chapter in the tensions between the Speaker and Congress, with past examples of similar resolutions highlighting the complex dynamics at play. Meanwhile, women Congress MPs have expressed formal objections to unsubstantiated allegations made by the Speaker against them, further fueling the political storm.

(With inputs from agencies.)