TVK Leader Criticizes DMK for Unfulfilled Promises and Drug Trade
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's General Secretary Aadhav Arjuna lambasts the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu for not delivering on employment promises, failing to ensure women's safety, and involvement in the drug trade. He accuses the party of using drug money to fund election campaigns.
Aadhav Arjuna, General Secretary of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has launched a scathing attack on the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government, accusing it of reneging on its promises. Arjuna claims the DMK has failed to generate employment, protect women, and curb the abuse of alcohol and drugs in Tamil Nadu.
At a press interaction, Arjuna highlighted that the DMK's election manifesto had assured the creation of 5.5 lakh jobs annually. By now, he asserted, nearly 28 lakh job opportunities should have been created. However, according to Arjuna, this has not been achieved, placing a critical question mark on the DMK's governance efficacy.
Expressing concerns over deteriorating women's safety, he alleged the unchecked proliferation of alcohol and ganja as contributory factors. Arjuna further accused the DMK of rerouting funds generated from the drug trade to finance election campaigns, intensifying his criticism as Tamil Nadu prepares for its upcoming Legislative Assembly elections.
