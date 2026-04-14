Rahul Gandhi's Accusations Against BJP: Hate and Unemployment Woes
Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP and RSS of promoting hate and destroying the Constitution. During an election rally in West Bengal, he alleged that they were involved in vote theft. He also criticized the state government for not fulfilling job promises, noting high unemployment benefit applications.
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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has launched a scathing attack against the BJP and the RSS, accusing them of disseminating 'hate-filled thinking' and compromising the Indian Constitution. Speaking at an election rally in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district, Gandhi highlighted the alleged involvement of these entities in electoral malfeasance.
In his fiery address, Gandhi did not hold back, claiming, 'The hate-filled thinking of the BJP and the RSS is destroying the Constitution.' He further accused the saffron party of 'vote theft' and deteriorating democratic structures.
Gandhi also turned his criticism towards the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, asserting that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee failed to deliver on employment promises, as evidenced by 84 lakh youth applicants for unemployment allowances.
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