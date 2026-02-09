The Governor of the Bank of France, Francois Villeroy de Galhau, has announced his intention to step down in June, a decision that will see him leave his post more than a year prior to the end of his official term.

In a letter to the staff of the central bank, Villeroy explained that the move was driven by a desire to lead a Catholic foundation dedicated to supporting vulnerable youth and families. This early departure presents an opportunity for French President Emmanuel Macron to appoint his successor; however, this appointment requires approval from lawmakers within the National Assembly's finance commission.

Had Villeroy fulfilled his term until late October 2027, the responsibility of appointing his successor would have fallen to the winner of the 2027 presidential election, potentially favoring a far-right candidate as current polls suggest. With Villeroy's resignation, the European Central Bank stands to lose one of its most vocal policy doves, as he has been a persistent voice warning about the potential risks of inflation.

