Left Menu

Vijay-led TVK: A Silent Revolution in Tamil Nadu

Vijay-led Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) claims a silent revolution is underway in Tamil Nadu, marked by grassroots engagement. TVK critiques ruling DMK and AIADMK for unfulfilled promises. It addresses public grievances and seeks to make Tiruchirappalli the second capital. TVK intends to contest elections independently and dismisses corruption allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruchirapalli | Updated: 09-02-2026 18:48 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 18:48 IST
Vijay-led TVK: A Silent Revolution in Tamil Nadu
Vijay
  • Country:
  • India

The Vijay-led Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) asserts that Tamil Nadu is witnessing a silent revolution, spearheaded by the actor-politician. This uprising, according to TVK leader Arun Raj, signifies a profound shift at the grassroots level, aiming to place a volunteer in every street and spark positive change in every household.

TVK has criticized both the ruling DMK and opposition AIADMK for failing to meet prior commitments, alleging that basic necessities like drinking water, sewage, and educational infrastructure remain neglected. The party is pushing for Tiruchirappalli to be declared the state's second capital to boost industrial growth and has addressed widespread demands for liquor prohibition.

Despite allegations of corruption and perceived barriers to public engagement, TVK maintains its independence and strength, declaring readiness to contest the elections without alliance reliance. A recent court verdict involved the dismissal of a plea by TVK's Vijay against a tax penalty, which the party is legally challenging.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NCP (SP) Leads the Charge: A Political Triumph in Sangli

NCP (SP) Leads the Charge: A Political Triumph in Sangli

 India
2
Global Outcry Over Jimmy Lai's Sentencing

Global Outcry Over Jimmy Lai's Sentencing

 United States
3
High Stakes in the Allahabad High Court: Anuj Chaudhary's Legal Battle

High Stakes in the Allahabad High Court: Anuj Chaudhary's Legal Battle

 India
4
Delhi Police Probes Alleged Leak of 'Four Stars of Destiny'

Delhi Police Probes Alleged Leak of 'Four Stars of Destiny'

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026