Vijay-led TVK: A Silent Revolution in Tamil Nadu

The Vijay-led Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) asserts that Tamil Nadu is witnessing a silent revolution, spearheaded by the actor-politician. This uprising, according to TVK leader Arun Raj, signifies a profound shift at the grassroots level, aiming to place a volunteer in every street and spark positive change in every household.

TVK has criticized both the ruling DMK and opposition AIADMK for failing to meet prior commitments, alleging that basic necessities like drinking water, sewage, and educational infrastructure remain neglected. The party is pushing for Tiruchirappalli to be declared the state's second capital to boost industrial growth and has addressed widespread demands for liquor prohibition.

Despite allegations of corruption and perceived barriers to public engagement, TVK maintains its independence and strength, declaring readiness to contest the elections without alliance reliance. A recent court verdict involved the dismissal of a plea by TVK's Vijay against a tax penalty, which the party is legally challenging.

