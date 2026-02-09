Controversial Video Sparks Political Uproar: Assam CM Under Scrutiny

The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has distanced himself from a controversial video released by the state BJP which has since been deleted. The video depicted Sarma aiming a rifle at individuals, one in a skull cap, and sparked widespread criticism.

Speaking to the media, Sarma claimed no knowledge of the video or any legal case initiated by AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi. In Hyderabad, Owaisi filed a police complaint demanding action against the Assam Chief Minister for the contentious footage circulated on social media.

In response to potential legal actions, Sarma maintained, 'If any case has been filed against me, arrest me. I don't have any objection.' He stood firm on his positions, especially against suspected Bangladeshi infiltrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)