Controversial Video Sparks Political Uproar: Assam CM Under Scrutiny

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma disclaimed knowledge of a deleted video causing controversy. It showed him aiming a rifle at two people, triggering a complaint by AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi with Hyderabad police. Sarma expressed willingness to face arrest and reiterated his stance against Bangladeshi infiltrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dibrugarh | Updated: 09-02-2026 19:29 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 19:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has distanced himself from a controversial video released by the state BJP which has since been deleted. The video depicted Sarma aiming a rifle at individuals, one in a skull cap, and sparked widespread criticism.

Speaking to the media, Sarma claimed no knowledge of the video or any legal case initiated by AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi. In Hyderabad, Owaisi filed a police complaint demanding action against the Assam Chief Minister for the contentious footage circulated on social media.

In response to potential legal actions, Sarma maintained, 'If any case has been filed against me, arrest me. I don't have any objection.' He stood firm on his positions, especially against suspected Bangladeshi infiltrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

