Congress Secures Key Wins in Maharashtra Zilla Parishads
The Congress has secured victories in two Zilla Parishads in Maharashtra and aims to join the ruling alliance in two others. State chief Harshwardhan Sapkal highlighted the party's strategy of contesting solo in many areas and forming alliances based on local political landscapes.
The Congress achieved significant victories in two Zilla Parishads in Maharashtra, signaling a potential shift in local political landscapes. The party also aims to form part of the ruling coalition in two additional bodies, as confirmed by the Congress's state chief, Harshwardhan Sapkal, during a press briefing.
Sapkal outlined their approach of contesting elections independently to strengthen grassroots efforts and expand the party's reach. Though the State Election Commission has yet to finalize outcomes, the Congress is confident about its stronghold in Kolhapur and Latur.
The party collaborated with groups like the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and OBC Bahujan Aghadi in certain locales, planning future alliances strategically. In municipal elections, the Congress seeks additional support in the Chandrapur Corporation, while its aid is sought by Shiv Sena in Parbhani.
