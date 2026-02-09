Trump Administration's New Move to Limit Job Appeal Rights

The Trump administration is taking steps to further restrict federal workers' rights to challenge their dismissals, according to a newly released government plan. The proposal suggests eliminating their ability to appeal to the independent Merit Systems Protection Board, redirecting disputes to the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), which reports directly to President Trump.

The Merit Systems Protection Board, known for mediating disputes between federal employees and their employers, experienced a 266% increase in cases after Trump's second term began. This surge comes amidst Trump's initiatives to reduce the size of the federal government and limit job protection avenues for federal workers.

In 2025 alone, 317,000 federal employees left the government, as noted by OPM Director Scott Kupor. Although many opted for buyouts or voluntary departures, the accountability of these figures remains unclear. OPM spokesperson McLaurine Pinover assures that the office strives for impartiality and fairness when managing complaints, ensuring responsible restructuring.

