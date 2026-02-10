Shift in Command: NATO Leadership Transitions to Europe

The United States is poised to transfer oversight of two pivotal NATO command posts in Naples, Italy, and Norfolk, Virginia, to European officers, as reported by a military source to Reuters on Monday.

This strategic shift is a response to U.S. President Donald Trump's insistence that European nations shoulder more responsibility for their security obligations.

Dominated by American leadership for years, NATO is now envisaged as a 'European-led' alliance under Trump's administration, reflecting a broader call for deeper European involvement.