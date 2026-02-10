AIMIM's Political Influence: Owaisi's View on Power Dynamics
Akbaruddin Owaisi, AIMIM MLA, asserted that chief ministers seek his party's support. Criticizing Telangana's ruling party, he also accused the BJP of diverting from key issues. Owaisi emphasized AIMIM's influence in winning elections and implementing welfare initiatives, advocating for real issues like employment and housing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-02-2026 00:54 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 00:54 IST
- Country:
- India
Addressing a rally in Karimnagar, AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi insisted that chief ministers, cutting across party lines, seek support from his party, a testament to its political clout.
He questioned whether Congress could've won the recent Jubilee Hills by-election without AIMIM's backing, while criticizing Telangana's ruling party and the BJP for straying from core issues of development.
Owaisi also lamented the Rs 7,000-crore loss due to GST rationalization, and accused the BJP of focusing on divisive politics. AIMIM's alliance with Congress ensured welfare promises, like minority loans, in Telangana remain priorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tech Stocks Rally: S&P 500 and Nasdaq Rebound After AI Selloff
Tech Stocks Rally After AI-Driven Losses Amid Market Volatility
Congress Pushes No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
Rijiju Criticizes Congress Over Parliamentary Disruptions
Unopposed Victory: Congress Secures Mayoral Posts in Latur