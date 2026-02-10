AIMIM's Political Influence: Owaisi's View on Power Dynamics

Addressing a rally in Karimnagar, AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi insisted that chief ministers, cutting across party lines, seek support from his party, a testament to its political clout.

He questioned whether Congress could've won the recent Jubilee Hills by-election without AIMIM's backing, while criticizing Telangana's ruling party and the BJP for straying from core issues of development.

Owaisi also lamented the Rs 7,000-crore loss due to GST rationalization, and accused the BJP of focusing on divisive politics. AIMIM's alliance with Congress ensured welfare promises, like minority loans, in Telangana remain priorities.

