Left Menu

AIMIM's Political Influence: Owaisi's View on Power Dynamics

Akbaruddin Owaisi, AIMIM MLA, asserted that chief ministers seek his party's support. Criticizing Telangana's ruling party, he also accused the BJP of diverting from key issues. Owaisi emphasized AIMIM's influence in winning elections and implementing welfare initiatives, advocating for real issues like employment and housing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-02-2026 00:54 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 00:54 IST
AIMIM's Political Influence: Owaisi's View on Power Dynamics
  • Country:
  • India

Addressing a rally in Karimnagar, AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi insisted that chief ministers, cutting across party lines, seek support from his party, a testament to its political clout.

He questioned whether Congress could've won the recent Jubilee Hills by-election without AIMIM's backing, while criticizing Telangana's ruling party and the BJP for straying from core issues of development.

Owaisi also lamented the Rs 7,000-crore loss due to GST rationalization, and accused the BJP of focusing on divisive politics. AIMIM's alliance with Congress ensured welfare promises, like minority loans, in Telangana remain priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Battle Over Detained Toddler's Medical Rights

Legal Battle Over Detained Toddler's Medical Rights

 Global
2
Starmer's Leadership Faces Crisis Amid Mandelson Controversy

Starmer's Leadership Faces Crisis Amid Mandelson Controversy

 Global
3
Yen Gains Momentum: Impact of Takaichi’s Election Win and U.S. Dollar Weakening

Yen Gains Momentum: Impact of Takaichi’s Election Win and U.S. Dollar Weaken...

 Global
4
Crisis in Downing Street: Starmer Faces Storm Over Mandelson-Epstein Ties

Crisis in Downing Street: Starmer Faces Storm Over Mandelson-Epstein Ties

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026