Echoes of Parliamentary Decorum: The Shadow of Nehru's Legacy
The Congress recalls a 1954 parliamentary debate where PM Nehru advocated for more time for opposition voices, highlighting how his collaborative approach contrasts with current parliamentary practices amidst efforts to remove Speaker Om Birla.
In a reminiscent nod to 1954, the Congress party highlighted former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's efforts to ensure opposition voices were heard, as the Congress contemplates action against current Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
Citing the December 18, 1954, Lok Sabha sitting, where Nehru supported additional debate time for the opposition, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh drew parallels to the present day's parliamentary climate, critiquing a lack of accommodation.
As parliamentarians gather signatures to challenge Birla's actions, Ramesh noted Nehru's ethos of listening and accommodating, urging a return to such principles in conducting today's parliamentary proceedings.
