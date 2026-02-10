BJP-Sena Alliance Secures Key Municipal Posts in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Sameer Rajurkar, a BJP corporator, has been elected as the new mayor of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation, securing the post by a margin of 37 votes against his opponent Ashok Hiwrale from the AIMIM.

The election for these positions saw the collaboration of the BJP and Shiv Sena, with Rajendra Janjal from Shiv Sena being elected as the deputy mayor in a session overseen by Collector Dilip Swami.

The BJP holds a majority with 57 seats in the 115-member body, while the Shiv Sena independently secured 13 seats. Meanwhile, the AIMIM, the largest opposition party, holds 33 seats, followed by Shiv Sena UBT with six, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi with four, and Congress and NCP (SP) with one each.

(With inputs from agencies.)