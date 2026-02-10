Left Menu

BJP-Sena Alliance Secures Key Municipal Posts in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Sameer Rajurkar of BJP was elected as the mayor of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation. Shiv Sena's Rajendra Janjal became the deputy mayor. The BJP and Shiv Sena collaborated to win these positions, despite other parties holding significant seats in the opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 10-02-2026 15:03 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 15:03 IST
BJP-Sena Alliance Secures Key Municipal Posts in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
  • Country:
  • India

Sameer Rajurkar, a BJP corporator, has been elected as the new mayor of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation, securing the post by a margin of 37 votes against his opponent Ashok Hiwrale from the AIMIM.

The election for these positions saw the collaboration of the BJP and Shiv Sena, with Rajendra Janjal from Shiv Sena being elected as the deputy mayor in a session overseen by Collector Dilip Swami.

The BJP holds a majority with 57 seats in the 115-member body, while the Shiv Sena independently secured 13 seats. Meanwhile, the AIMIM, the largest opposition party, holds 33 seats, followed by Shiv Sena UBT with six, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi with four, and Congress and NCP (SP) with one each.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Budget 2026: A Roadmap to a Developed India by 2047

Budget 2026: A Roadmap to a Developed India by 2047

 India
2
Family Feud Over Fortune: The Kapur Legacy Dispute

Family Feud Over Fortune: The Kapur Legacy Dispute

 India
3
Controversy Unfolds in High-Profile Lamborghini Crash: Mishra Family Under Scrutiny

Controversy Unfolds in High-Profile Lamborghini Crash: Mishra Family Under S...

 India
4
Ganguly Welcomes India-Pakistan Clash Amid Political Tensions

Ganguly Welcomes India-Pakistan Clash Amid Political Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026