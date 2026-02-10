Left Menu

Sunetra Pawar: Guiding Maharashtra with Legacy and Vision

Sunetra Pawar, following the tragic loss of her husband, Ajit Pawar, in a plane crash, has assumed the role of Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister. Emphasizing her commitment to his legacy and the development of Maharashtra, she pledges to prioritize the welfare of farmers, women, youth, and citizens.

Sunetra Pawar, the new Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, officially began her duties at the state secretariat on Tuesday. This comes just 13 days following the untimely death of her husband, Ajit Pawar, in a plane crash. Visiting the Siddhivinayak temple and BR Ambedkar's memorial, she paid respects before attending her first cabinet meeting.

Accompanied by her son Parth Pawar and senior NCP leaders, Sunetra engaged with party MLAs and ministers. She expressed her commitment to her husband's legacy and the people of Maharashtra, stating her focus will be on fulfilling his vision for progress and communal welfare.

Sunetra, Maharashtra's first woman Deputy CM, was tasked with portfolios previously held by her late husband. Her efforts to honor Ajit Pawar's contributions and lead with integrity remain her top priorities, as she draws inspiration from prominent figures like Shivaji Maharaj and Dr. Ambedkar.

