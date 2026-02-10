Yen's Resurgence: Japanese Currency Snaps Six-Day Losing Streak

The Japanese yen marked a recovery against the U.S. dollar, ending a six-day losing streak, following Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's election victory. This development sparked discussions on potential policy shifts, including tax cuts and increased fiscal spending, which could lead to the Bank of Japan adopting a more aggressive stance.

The yen appreciated by 0.43% to 155.21 against the dollar, having surged 0.85% the previous day. Analysts suggest that Takaichi's approach might alter the fiscal landscape, potentially leading to a tighter monetary policy from the central bank, thus supporting the yen.

Market focus now turns to crucial U.S. economic indicators, particularly employment and consumer prices, delayed due to a recent government shutdown. These reports could provide insights into the labor market's trajectory, thus influencing the broader currency markets, with the U.S. dollar index slightly declining amid these anticipations.