Parliamentary Showdown: BJP vs Congress Amidst Chaotic Scenes

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju criticized chaotic scenes in Lok Sabha, highlighting potential confrontations between BJP and Congress members. An incident on February 4 involving opposition women MPs triggered BJP's concerns over maintaining parliamentary decorum. Rijiju noted the BJP's efforts to prevent physical confrontations and emphasized preserving the dignity of the House.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 18:51 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 18:51 IST
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday criticized the disruptions in the Lok Sabha, warning that very "ugly scenes" could have erupted had BJP MPs confronted Congress members. The minister addressed reporters about a video showing opposition women MPs approaching treasury benches on February 4.

Rijiju condemned the behavior, questioning the justification for the actions of opposition MPs. He asserted that the BJP's leadership instructed its members to uphold the House's dignity and evade physical confrontations with what he termed "rude opposition MPs." Rijiju expressed pride in BJP's restraint, which he argued prevented chaotic confrontations.

The discord erupted after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was barred from quoting an article referencing an unpublished memoir by former Army chief M M Naravane. Despite efforts to control the proceedings, Prime Minister Modi was unable to address the House, leading to the Motion of Thanks passing without his speech, highlighted by sloganeering from opposition members.

