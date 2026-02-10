Feudal Mindset Allegations Ignite Political Tensions in Punjab

Political tensions have escalated in Punjab, with Jasvir Singh Garhi of the Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission condemning Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa's purportedly objectionable remarks against a state minister. This has stirred accusations of a 'feudal mindset' among Congress leaders.

Garhi has taken suo motu cognizance of Bajwa's remarks, which targeted Public Works Department Minister Harbhajan Singh. The commission has summoned Bajwa, urging him to express his faith in the Constitution by providing an explanation at its office.

The controversy has intensified with accusations against Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, fueling claims of anti-Dalit sentiments. In response, the AAP has staged protests, asserting the remarks insulted honest, hardworking families.

(With inputs from agencies.)