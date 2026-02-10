Feudal Mindset Allegations Ignite Political Tensions in Punjab
Jasvir Singh Garhi, Chairman of the Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission, criticized Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa for making objectionable remarks against a state minister. Garhi claims Bajwa's comments reveal a feudal and anti-Dalit mindset, demanding explanation. This has sparked political tension, with the ruling AAP holding protests.
Political tensions have escalated in Punjab, with Jasvir Singh Garhi of the Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission condemning Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa's purportedly objectionable remarks against a state minister. This has stirred accusations of a 'feudal mindset' among Congress leaders.
Garhi has taken suo motu cognizance of Bajwa's remarks, which targeted Public Works Department Minister Harbhajan Singh. The commission has summoned Bajwa, urging him to express his faith in the Constitution by providing an explanation at its office.
The controversy has intensified with accusations against Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, fueling claims of anti-Dalit sentiments. In response, the AAP has staged protests, asserting the remarks insulted honest, hardworking families.
