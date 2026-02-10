Call for Dialogue: Addressing Manipur's Tensions

Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam has labeled the recent clashes in Manipur's Ukhrul district as 'very unfortunate,' advocating for dialogue instead of force to resolve community differences.

While speaking to reporters at Imphal airport, Akoijam called for governmental intervention to prevent such violence and hold those responsible accountable.

He also voiced serious concerns about reports of armed individuals in Ukhrul and criticized the enforcement of the Suspension of Operations agreement. Despite tension in Litan Sareikhong, no new violence has been reported.