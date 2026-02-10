Narayan Rane Hospitalized: Health Concerns for Former Union Minister

Former Union Minister and BJP MP Narayan Rane was admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday due to health concerns, sources reported.

The 73-year-old politician was taken to Jaslok Hospital after complaining of uneasiness. Doctors advised his admission for further examination and treatment.

The Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg MP has significantly reduced his public engagements following his Lok Sabha election win, and recent remarks suggest he may retire to concentrate on his family's business.

(With inputs from agencies.)