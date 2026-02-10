Left Menu

Narayan Rane Hospitalized: Health Concerns for Former Union Minister

Former Union Minister Narayan Rane was hospitalized in Mumbai after experiencing uneasiness. The 73-year-old BJP MP was admitted to Jaslok Hospital for further treatment following a doctor's recommendation. Rane, who has cut down on public engagements, hinted at retirement recently to focus on family business interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-02-2026 20:04 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 20:04 IST
Narayan Rane Hospitalized: Health Concerns for Former Union Minister
Narayan Rane
  • Country:
  • India

Former Union Minister and BJP MP Narayan Rane was admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday due to health concerns, sources reported.

The 73-year-old politician was taken to Jaslok Hospital after complaining of uneasiness. Doctors advised his admission for further examination and treatment.

The Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg MP has significantly reduced his public engagements following his Lok Sabha election win, and recent remarks suggest he may retire to concentrate on his family's business.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Tensions Rise as BJP Demands Inquiry into Telangana Candidate's Alleged Suicide

Political Tensions Rise as BJP Demands Inquiry into Telangana Candidate's Al...

 India
2
Kazakhstan's Sofiya Shulzhenko Shatters World Record at Asian Shooting Championship

Kazakhstan's Sofiya Shulzhenko Shatters World Record at Asian Shooting Champ...

 India
3
NITI Aayog Releases Key Net Zero Roadmaps for Transport, Industry, Power and Minerals

NITI Aayog Releases Key Net Zero Roadmaps for Transport, Industry, Power and...

 India
4
Tragic End in Jajpur: Couple Found Dead, Mystery Deepens

Tragic End in Jajpur: Couple Found Dead, Mystery Deepens

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026