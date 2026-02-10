Left Menu

Norway's Political Storm: Epstein Connections Ignite Scandal

Norway's oversight committee has initiated an external inquiry into foreign ministry ties to Jeffrey Epstein, following revelations of connections with high-profile figures. Former officials, including Thorbjoern Jagland and Mona Juul, are under investigation for corruption. The scandal has prompted calls for transparency in Norway's government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 21:18 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 21:18 IST
Norway's Political Storm: Epstein Connections Ignite Scandal
Epstein

In a significant move, Norway's parliamentary oversight committee decided on Tuesday to launch an external inquiry into foreign ministry connections to Jeffrey Epstein, amidst an escalating scandal involving the late U.S. sex offender.

Recent releases of documents in the U.S. have exposed additional Epstein links with notable figures across Europe, including politicians and royals. Consequently, Norway's authorities have opened an investigation into Thorbjoern Jagland, the former prime minister and Nobel Peace Prize committee head, for suspected corruption.

Meanwhile, former ambassador Mona Juul and her husband, Terje Roed-Larsen, are also under scrutiny. As the scandal unfolds, calls for a thorough public investigation grow louder, challenging the nation known for its high standards of public integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Indian Railways' Stainless Steel Breakthrough: Revolutionizing Salt Transport

Indian Railways' Stainless Steel Breakthrough: Revolutionizing Salt Transpor...

 India
2
Tensions Rise Ahead of Telangana Municipal Polls Amid BJP Candidate's Mysterious Death

Tensions Rise Ahead of Telangana Municipal Polls Amid BJP Candidate's Myster...

 India
3
Jammu and Kashmir's SASCI Loan: Opportunity or Debt Trap?

Jammu and Kashmir's SASCI Loan: Opportunity or Debt Trap?

 India
4
India and China Emphasize Peace at Strategic Dialogue Amidst Bilateral Progress

India and China Emphasize Peace at Strategic Dialogue Amidst Bilateral Progr...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026