Norway's Political Storm: Epstein Connections Ignite Scandal
Norway's oversight committee has initiated an external inquiry into foreign ministry ties to Jeffrey Epstein, following revelations of connections with high-profile figures. Former officials, including Thorbjoern Jagland and Mona Juul, are under investigation for corruption. The scandal has prompted calls for transparency in Norway's government.
In a significant move, Norway's parliamentary oversight committee decided on Tuesday to launch an external inquiry into foreign ministry connections to Jeffrey Epstein, amidst an escalating scandal involving the late U.S. sex offender.
Recent releases of documents in the U.S. have exposed additional Epstein links with notable figures across Europe, including politicians and royals. Consequently, Norway's authorities have opened an investigation into Thorbjoern Jagland, the former prime minister and Nobel Peace Prize committee head, for suspected corruption.
Meanwhile, former ambassador Mona Juul and her husband, Terje Roed-Larsen, are also under scrutiny. As the scandal unfolds, calls for a thorough public investigation grow louder, challenging the nation known for its high standards of public integrity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
