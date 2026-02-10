Left Menu

Seat-Sharing Stalemate: Congress Urges DMK for Expedited Talks

Girish Chodankar, AICC in-charge for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, urged DMK to accelerate seat-sharing negotiations for upcoming elections. Despite previous talks with Chief Minister Stalin, DMK's panel remains unformed. Congress leaders stress timely preparation is essential, as senior TNCC members engage with Rahul Gandhi in Delhi.

Gearing up for the forthcoming Assembly elections, the Congress party finds itself in a predicament over stalled negotiations with its ally, the DMK, in Tamil Nadu. AICC in-charge for the region, Girish Chodankar, expressed serious concerns as the DMK has yet to form a crucial seat-sharing committee.

Chodankar, alongside a five-member committee, met with DMK President and Chief Minister M. K. Stalin in early December 2025, but progress has suttered since then. The Congress urges prompt negotiations to determine seat allocations and constituencies, emphasizing the need for sufficient preparation time.

With talks pending, TNCC Chief K Selvaperunthagai echoed similar sentiments, stressing the urgency to finalize negotiations to ensure an efficient election campaign. Meanwhile, senior TNCC leaders are engaging with Rahul Gandhi in Delhi to address alliances and strategies as time ticks away on their electoral clock.

