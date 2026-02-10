Weaker Dollar: Catalyst for U.S. Economic Growth?

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick expressed on Tuesday that the current weaker dollar positions itself naturally to benefit U.S. exports and spur economic growth.

At a Senate Appropriations subcommittee, Lutnick suggested that past manipulations elevated the dollar's value unfavorably for U.S. trade, but shifts under President Donald Trump are altering these dynamics.

However, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent maintains the U.S. holds a "strong dollar policy," crediting economic measures aimed at attracting foreign investment. Factors like Federal Reserve rate cuts and fiscal deficits have contributed to recent dollar weaknesses, reflecting on consumer spending and investor confidence.

