Left Menu

Weaker Dollar: Catalyst for U.S. Economic Growth?

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick highlighted the current weaker dollar as a natural level that fosters U.S. exports and boosts economic growth. Despite contrasting views from Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, multiple factors like Federal Reserve rate cuts and fiscal deficits contribute to the dollar's depreciation, impacting consumer spending and investor confidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 23:16 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 23:16 IST
Weaker Dollar: Catalyst for U.S. Economic Growth?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick expressed on Tuesday that the current weaker dollar positions itself naturally to benefit U.S. exports and spur economic growth.

At a Senate Appropriations subcommittee, Lutnick suggested that past manipulations elevated the dollar's value unfavorably for U.S. trade, but shifts under President Donald Trump are altering these dynamics.

However, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent maintains the U.S. holds a "strong dollar policy," crediting economic measures aimed at attracting foreign investment. Factors like Federal Reserve rate cuts and fiscal deficits have contributed to recent dollar weaknesses, reflecting on consumer spending and investor confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gold Prices Slide as Market Awaits Key U.S. Economic Data

Gold Prices Slide as Market Awaits Key U.S. Economic Data

 Global
2
Mann Rallying AAP for Victory in 2027: A Call to Action

Mann Rallying AAP for Victory in 2027: A Call to Action

 India
3
Uttarakhand Police Dispel Abduction Rumors

Uttarakhand Police Dispel Abduction Rumors

 India
4
National Governors Association Cancels Trump Meeting Over Exclusion

National Governors Association Cancels Trump Meeting Over Exclusion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026