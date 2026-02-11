Left Menu

Omar Abdullah's Vision for J&K: A Roadmap to Inclusive Growth

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, announced his commitment to fulfilling promises made to the public, focusing on economic growth, social welfare, and development. Key initiatives include regularizing daily wagers, providing six free LPG cylinders from local resources, and promoting youth empowerment and rural development.

In a bold move, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has confirmed plans to initiate the process for regularising daily wagers this year, underscoring his government's commitment to fulfill promises made to citizens.

During Assembly discussions on the J-K Budget, Abdullah emphasized the budget's vision for sustaining economic growth and fostering social welfare across the Union territory. Key focuses include enhancing employment, infrastructure, and transparent delivery of services.

Abdullah also unveiled targeted welfare measures, such as providing six LPG cylinders from local funds, extending free bus travel schemes, and launching a dairy development initiative. Mission YUVA will drive youth entrepreneurship, while a push for regional development addresses balanced growth and fair employment opportunities.

