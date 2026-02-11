Trump Administration Targets Judiciary: A Tug-of-War Over Judicial Activism
The Trump administration has intensified its focus on alleged judicial activism by soliciting instances of judges impeding its agenda. The Justice Department seeks to assist Congress in curtailing judges perceived to violate their oaths. The drive faces criticism for undermining judicial independence.
The Trump administration has ramped up efforts to address what it defines as judicial activism, with the Justice Department calling on federal prosecutors to submit instances of judicial rulings that hinder its policies. This move represents a broader initiative to counteract perceived judicial overreach during President Donald Trump's term.
Heading the initiative, Attorney General Pam Bondi has responded to a Bloomberg Law report by tasking all 93 U.S. Attorneys with identifying cases of what is termed judicial overreach. The Justice Department's appeal aims to inform potential impeachment actions against judges deemed to be violating their constitutional duties.
Critics, however, argue that Trump's aggressive stance towards the judiciary undermines the principle of checks and balances fundamental to U.S. governance. Despite several impeachment resolutions against federal judges being instigated by Trump allies, none have progressed in the Republican-dominated Congress.
