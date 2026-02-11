Left Menu

Trump Administration Targets Judiciary: A Tug-of-War Over Judicial Activism

The Trump administration has intensified its focus on alleged judicial activism by soliciting instances of judges impeding its agenda. The Justice Department seeks to assist Congress in curtailing judges perceived to violate their oaths. The drive faces criticism for undermining judicial independence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 03:23 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 03:23 IST
Trump Administration Targets Judiciary: A Tug-of-War Over Judicial Activism

The Trump administration has ramped up efforts to address what it defines as judicial activism, with the Justice Department calling on federal prosecutors to submit instances of judicial rulings that hinder its policies. This move represents a broader initiative to counteract perceived judicial overreach during President Donald Trump's term.

Heading the initiative, Attorney General Pam Bondi has responded to a Bloomberg Law report by tasking all 93 U.S. Attorneys with identifying cases of what is termed judicial overreach. The Justice Department's appeal aims to inform potential impeachment actions against judges deemed to be violating their constitutional duties.

Critics, however, argue that Trump's aggressive stance towards the judiciary undermines the principle of checks and balances fundamental to U.S. governance. Despite several impeachment resolutions against federal judges being instigated by Trump allies, none have progressed in the Republican-dominated Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Intrigue Unfolds: FBI Investigates Fulton County Ballot Handling

Intrigue Unfolds: FBI Investigates Fulton County Ballot Handling

 United States
2
Tirana Turmoil: Protests Surge Amid Corruption Allegations

Tirana Turmoil: Protests Surge Amid Corruption Allegations

 Albania
3
South Sudan's Escalating Crisis: A Call for Dialogue Amidst Growing Violence

South Sudan's Escalating Crisis: A Call for Dialogue Amidst Growing Violence

 Global
4
U.S. Push for American-Made EV Chargers: A Double-Edged Policy

U.S. Push for American-Made EV Chargers: A Double-Edged Policy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026