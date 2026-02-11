Trump Administration Targets Judiciary: A Tug-of-War Over Judicial Activism

The Trump administration has ramped up efforts to address what it defines as judicial activism, with the Justice Department calling on federal prosecutors to submit instances of judicial rulings that hinder its policies. This move represents a broader initiative to counteract perceived judicial overreach during President Donald Trump's term.

Heading the initiative, Attorney General Pam Bondi has responded to a Bloomberg Law report by tasking all 93 U.S. Attorneys with identifying cases of what is termed judicial overreach. The Justice Department's appeal aims to inform potential impeachment actions against judges deemed to be violating their constitutional duties.

Critics, however, argue that Trump's aggressive stance towards the judiciary undermines the principle of checks and balances fundamental to U.S. governance. Despite several impeachment resolutions against federal judges being instigated by Trump allies, none have progressed in the Republican-dominated Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)