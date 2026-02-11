Left Menu

Unopposed Victories and Vacant Wards: A Closer Look at Jharkhand's Civic Polls

In Jharkhand, 41 ward councillors have been elected unopposed ahead of civic polls. Elections will occur on February 23, with results announced on February 27. However, three wards remain vacant due to no nominations. A total of 5,569 candidates, including significant female participation, are contesting various posts.

In a significant development ahead of Jharkhand's civic polls, 41 ward councillors have been elected without contest. This unopposed victory highlights the unique electoral dynamics within the state, as reported by an election official on Wednesday.

The elections, which will take place on February 23, encompass 48 urban local bodies across various municipal corporations, nagar parishads, and nagar panchayats. Notably, three wards remained without candidates, while over 5,000 individuals are participating in the democratic process, emphasizing the region's vibrant political engagement.

Secretary of the State Election Commission, Radhe Shyam Prasad, underscored the absence of nominations in Domchanch Nagar Panchayat and the Mango Municipal Corporation. These vacancies stand in stark contrast to the general enthusiasm, with 235 women among the 562 mayoral candidates and a substantively larger pool of 5,569 contesting for ward positions.

