Controversial Appointment: Erdogan Names New Turkish Justice Minister

President Tayyip Erdogan appointed Akin Gurlek as Turkey's new justice minister, sparking criticism due to Gurlek's past as Istanbul's chief prosecutor overseeing a crackdown on the Republican People's Party. The appointment follows a cabinet reshuffle, marking the first change since the 2023 election.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Tayyip Erdogan has named Akin Gurlek as Turkey's new justice minister, prompting backlash because of Gurlek's role in overseeing significant legal actions against the opposition Republican People's Party.

Since becoming Istanbul's chief prosecutor in 2024, Gurlek has overseen numerous arrests and indictments pertaining to the party, including those involving the detained mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu. These actions have led to widespread claims of politicization, which the Erdogan administration denies.

Gurlek's appointment follows a cabinet reshuffle announced in the country's Official Gazette, where Erdogan also instated Erzurum regional governor Mustafa Ciftci as interior minister. The reasons for these appointments, replacing Yilmaz Tunc and Ali Yerlikaya respectively, were not disclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

