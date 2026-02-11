Bangladesh's Pivotal Referendum: Charting the Path to Governance Reforms

Bangladesh is poised to hold a national referendum this Thursday, coinciding with its first parliamentary election since the ousting of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina amid violent protests in August 2024. The referendum aims to gauge public approval for sweeping reforms to state institutions.

The core of the referendum lies in the 'July Charter,' drafted post-uprising to reinforce democratic governance and social justice while preventing any return to authoritarian rule. The interim government, which succeeded Hasina, underscored the necessity of public endorsement for these reforms, setting the stage for the vote.

The electorate will weigh in on proposals that include creating new constitutional bodies and establishing a bicameral parliament with greater power, alongside 30 charter reforms addressing prime ministerial term limits and amplified presidential powers. Detractors argue the referendum amalgamates too many proposals, impairing voters' ability to engage meaningfully with each reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)